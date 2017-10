HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pedro Cortes, who served as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State under two Democratic governors, is stepping down from the job.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that Cortes has submitted his resignation. A news release from the governor’s office gave no reason for the departure.

Cortes previously served as Secretary of State under Gov. Ed Rendell from 2003 to 2010.

Wolf said Robert Torres, the current executive deputy secretary, will act as the interim secretary of state.