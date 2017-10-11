Coroner called to crash in upper Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a crash in upper Dauphin County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of the Sheetz on Benvenue Road (Route 22/322) in Reed Township.

Multiple vehicles are involved, according to a 911 dispatcher.

One lane is closed at this time.

First responders from Perry County are assisting at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation.

