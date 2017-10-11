Coroner called to crash in upper Dauphin County

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a crash in upper Dauphin County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of the Sheetz on Benvenue Road (Route 22/322) in Reed Township.

Multiple vehicles are involved, according to a 911 dispatcher.

One lane is closed at this time.

First responders from Perry County are assisting at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.