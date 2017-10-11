City council votes against Eastern University coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council on Tuesday night pulled the plug on Eastern University moving into the government center.

There was a 4-2 vote against the school.

Eastern University said it would spend $600,000 to help renovate the building before moving in.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse was in favor of the university coming to the city.

“We are going to take taxpayer dollars to help fix a building instead of potholes and playgrounds, and tome it was a no brainer and we should have moved forward with a partnership with Eastern,” Papenfuse said.

Papenfuse says it’s unlikely another tenant will move in to the basement of the government center, unless they’re willing to spend six figures for renovations.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.