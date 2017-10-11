City council votes against Eastern University coming to Harrisburg

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council on Tuesday night pulled the plug on Eastern University moving into the government center.

There was a 4-2 vote against the school.

Eastern University said it would spend $600,000 to help renovate the building before moving in.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse was in favor of the university coming to the city.

“We are going to take taxpayer dollars to help fix a building instead of potholes and playgrounds, and tome it was a no brainer and we should have moved forward with a partnership with Eastern,” Papenfuse said.

Papenfuse says it’s unlikely another tenant will move in to the basement of the government center, unless they’re willing to spend six figures for renovations.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s