5 sought in 3 thefts from Walmart store

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify suspects in several thefts from the Camp Hill Walmart store.

Lower Allen Township police said two men and a woman entered the store together early Saturday, and one of the men loaded a TV and speakers into a dark-colored Ford Escape without paying. The others paid for their purchases.

The man who took the TV and speakers, seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and shorts in surveillance photos, returned about nine hours later in a gray Honda Accord. He loaded another television and speakers into the Honda and again left without paying, police said.

In a separate incident, police said a man and woman on Saturday afternoon loaded a cart full of merchandise and attempted to return it at the service desk without paying. When that didn’t work, the man tried to push the cart out the front doors, and he shoved the cart at a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him.

He then fled on foot toward Hartzdale Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.