We’re inviting our very own Carrie Perry on today to tell us about an initiative she’s been working on the help spread lyme disease awareness and prevention. Her event, Wine with a Splash of Lyme will serve up the finest wines of the Spring Gate Vineyard, great local music, a silent auction, raffles, and more– all while helping to educate the community about lyme disease, ticks, and what you can do to prevent contracting the illness.

“Wine with A Splash of Lyme” will take place Monday, October 23rd from 7-9pm Spring Gate Vineyard, Harrisburg. Learn more in the video above or go online to www.ProjectLyme.org.