Wine with a Splash of Lyme!

By Published:

We’re inviting our very own Carrie Perry on today to tell us about an initiative she’s been working on the help spread lyme disease awareness and prevention. Her event, Wine with a Splash of Lyme will serve up the finest wines of the Spring Gate Vineyard, great local music, a silent auction, raffles, and more– all while helping to educate the community about lyme disease, ticks, and what you can do to prevent contracting the illness.

“Wine with A Splash of Lyme” will take place Monday, October 23rd from 7-9pm Spring Gate Vineyard, Harrisburg. Learn more in the video above or go online to www.ProjectLyme.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s