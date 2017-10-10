Warm and dry today, more rain on tap for Wednesday

Yesterday felt tropical outside with the remnants of Nate bringing 1-3″ of rain across the region. The humidity was high and the air felt thick. Today will bring drier conditions with some patchy fog to start. Some sun will peek through today, and temperatures will climb near 80 degrees once again this afternoon. It won’t be quite as humid, but that summer-like feeling won’t be going away any time soon. The break between systems won’t last long. Expect increasing clouds tonight ahead of a weak wave that will bring scattered showers to the region tomorrow. Highs will be cooler Wednesday thanks to the clouds and rain, but still above average — near 70 degrees.

Strong, stubborn east flow is here for Thursday and Friday following the storm system on Wednesday. This flow from the Atlantic Ocean brings a big drop in temperatures (highs in the 60s), but also clouds and drizzle. This pattern could remain in place to start the weekend for Saturday morning. As of right now Saturday afternoon looks clearer and drier along with Sunday too. Sunday may even bring more 80 degree weather ahead of a cold front with some showers arriving by Sunday night. No signs of true fall weather are on the horizon as next week stays mild too. Stay tuned!