Trooper Minute: Halloween Safety

Fall is here, the air is getting cooler – eventually – and football is back on TV. It’s also that time of year when parents get their kids ready for Halloween. Here are some tips to make sure you and your little ones stay safe while you’re out trick or treating.

First, make sure you carry a flashlight with you and stay in well-lit areas. If others can’t see you in the dark, that means drivers may not be able to see you either.

Use extra care when you’re near the road or crossing the street. This is extra important if you have on a bulky costume that may be hard to see out of.

Also, be mindful of the houses you are going to. It’s safest to stay in your neighborhood or in areas you’re familiar with. If a house doesn’t have lights on, pass it up. Kids should also be accompanied by parents or trick or treat in groups.

Finally, parents, be sure to inspect your child’s candy before they eat it. Don’t allow your child to eat anything that appears suspicious, and never consume anything that’s open or unwrapped.