Thaddeus Stevens’ acceptance rate to increase with $21.5M expansion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Thaddeus Stevens College hopes to double its graduating class by next fall.

Construction crews broke ground last week on a 5-acre land that will soon become the Greiner Advance Manufacturing Campus.

The new campus, which is located less than a mile away from the main campus, will feature two academic buildings with an eventual third building.

It’s a $21.5 million project that is expected to be completed by fall 2018.

President William Griscom says students won’t see an increase student tuition. He says the college received funding from the state and private sector over a period of four years.

The 2-year technical school currently accepts 600 of the 2,500 yearly applications it receives for its freshman class.

With the new campus, the college will initially accept about 150 additional students to its computer manufacturing, welding and HVAC programs.

“It has a domino effect to some extent,” said President Griscom. “It’s more than just the students that will expand in just those three programs.”

Current students and faculty are equally looking forward to the expansion.

“We need to produce more,” said Alex Sera, a 6-year professor at Thaddeus Stevens College. “By moving to this Greiner facility, we’ll essentially be doubling the amount of students we’re graduating and we’ll be able to give them more of the modern technology so they’re prepared for the workforce.”

