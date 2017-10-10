Suspect in I-81 murder returned to Pennsylvania

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Virginia man has been extradited to Pennsylvania to face trial in a 2014 shooting death on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

John Wayne Strawser Jr., 40, was arraigned Monday on a count of first-degree murder in the killing of Timothy “Asti” Davison. Bail was denied and Strawser was sent to Franklin County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 17, according to court records.

Davison, 28, of Poland, Maine, was fatally shot in the early morning of Jan. 4, 2014, while traveling north on the interstate near Greencastle, three miles north of the Maryland line.

Davison had called 911 to report that he was being chased by another driver who was shooting at him. His silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero was then rammed into the median, and his killer fired several rounds into the SUV before fleeing south on I-81.

Police said the attack was not intended for Davison, but for the husband of a Pennsylvania woman. Strawser had followed the couple to a dance club in West Virginia that night and threatened them in phone calls and texts.

The couple came forward in April 2015 when Strawser was charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Amy Lou Buckingham, in West Virginia. He was convicted of Buckingham’s murder and sentenced to life in prison last year.