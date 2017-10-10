Studio Session: Darin Rex

Darin Rex’s musical career began in the classical world at the young age of 4, as he trained with the Central Pennsylvania Suzuki Association. He began his classical training on violin and continued with viola for the next 14 years. Darin has studied with teachers from The Boston Pops, Juilliard and Peabody.

His classical training provided a solid foundation in musical theory and excellence. During this time, he also learned to master the drums, guitar, bass, piano/keyboard, as well as vocals. Darin performed in various bands throughout high school and college all across the country.

Today, he performed his original song, “More,” off of his brand-new album, Rocket.

Check out his performance in the video above.