Streep, Lawrence and more stars react to Weinstein’s ouster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the ouster of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded, The Weinstein Co., amid accusations of decades of sexual harassment:

— “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.” — Actress Meryl Steep in a statement in which she also clarified that she was not aware of the allegations against him prior to recent reports.

— “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.” — Actress Judi Dench in a statement.

— “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.” — Actress Jennifer Lawrence in a statement.

— “I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.” — Actress Glenn Close in a statement to The New York Times.

— “Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior…..” — Actress Jessica Chastain on Twitter.

“He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed.” — Filmmaker Kevin Smith on Twitter.

— “There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It’s up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse.” — Director Paul Feig on Twitter.

“I wish Harvey all the best. I hope he gets the help he needs. He’s got a family. It costs you, you know? But, it’s right to call it out and we’re right as my industry to call it out and I hope that these revelations start to change another executive’s mind when he thinks ‘I’m gonna do something like this. It ain’t gonna fly.'” — Actor Mark Ruffalo in an interview.

— “H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is ‘leader of the free world’ btw.” — Actor Michael Keaton on Twitter.

— “The ‘old dinosaur’ explanation doesn’t cut it. DECADES of using power to intimidate women for sexual gain is reprehensible and inexcusable.” — Actress Emmy Rossum on Twitter.

— “Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew.” — Actress and writer Lena Dunham on Twitter.

— “Women speak out about sexual harassment + Harvey Weinstein gets fired. This is the best + most inspiring news story I have seen in a while.” — Actress Heather Graham on Twitter.

— “What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?” — Director Judd Apatow on Twitter.

— “Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward.” — Actress, writer and director Amber Tamblyn on Twitter.

— “I expect the Hollywood elite will remain largely silent about Weinstein. Me, I give zero (expletive) about any repercussions for condemning him.” — Director, screenwriter and producer Scott Derrickson on Twitter.

— “We condemn “grab them by the (expletive)” and we condone this…” Model and actress Brooklyn Decker on Twitter.

— “Yup yup yup yup. Every day. Even from ‘good guys’ who brag about hiring female directors or producing POC narratives. YUP EVEN THEM” and “Yup yup yup. All the time. And if u address it seriously, u get: ‘relax it was a joke.’ The thing is, jokes are supposed to be, like, funny.” — Actress Constance Wu on Twitter.

— “1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so.” and “2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others.” — Actress Julianne Moore on Twitter.

— “If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It’s an epidemic.” — Actress Patricia Arquette on Twitter.

— “In this society, most women have a Harvey Weinstein in their life. There is always a minefield you navigate when you’re a woman and go through the system of Hollywood. Sometimes you are lucky enough to have champions or people who aren’t interested in taking advantage of you, and sometimes you do not. I know my way around an Oscar-winning lady or two, and whenever he would come up in conversation, there was always this ‘ick’ or ‘ugh’ type of reaction. All of the women I spoke to would say that. All of them. I wondered what was up with that.” — Screenwriter, director and producer Ryan Murphy at The New Yorker Festival.