Shippensburg community continues to rally around family of Las Vegas shooting victim

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Friday at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shippensburg University to honor Bill Wolfe, a victim of the Las Vegas shooting.

Wolfe and his wife, Robyn, were attending a country music festival featuring Jason Aldean when shots were fired from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Wolfe was one of the 58 victims killed.

Pastor J.R. Wells knew Bill when he was young.

Wells led a prayer vigil last week and says the tragedy really hit home.

“We were at a football game, and one of Bill’s sons plays on the team,” said Wells. “Before the game began, the players kneeled in prayer for Bill and his family, and at that moment it hit me.”

Allie Mahon is the coordinator for the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, a non-profit organization in the Shippensburg area.

Mahon says the celebration ceremony will help family and friends move forward.

“You continue the grieving process,” said Mahon. “You start the process of understanding that a loved one will no longer be with you, but will always be a part of you as you move forward in life.”

The celebration of life service begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Luhrs Center.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Wolfe’s family.

