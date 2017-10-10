‘Rise of the Rest’ tour looks to award $100K to entrepreneur

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bob Welsh is the CEO of Intag, a Harrisburg-based startup. His company has developed a way to use fish and plants without soil to create food.

“Over 30 crops can now be grown anywhere,” he said.

Welsh was one of nine entrepreneurs looking for a $100,000 investment to help their small businesses.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “We’re so committed to this.”

The entrepreneurs squared off at Harrisburg’s Midtown Art Center on Tuesday in a competition similar to the popular ABC TV show “Shark Tank”.

The competition was the end of the “Rise of the Rest” tour in the Midstate. The bus tour made stops in Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York; at eight small businesses that have already been successful.

The winner of the competition will get a $100,000 investment from AOL co-founder Steve Case.

“About 75 percent of venture capital just goes to three states; California, New York, and Massachusetts,” Case said. “Pennsylvania has one percent of venture capital.”

Case said he was impressed by the entrepreneurs and the small businesses he saw. He added that it takes more than a good entrepreneur to have a business or idea succeed.

“I think the community needs to rally around these entrepreneurs and help them grow and help them attract the customers they need and the talent they need,” he said.