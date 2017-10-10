Power Packs: Vegetarian BBQ!

Power Packs recently held a contest for the best affordable, healthy recipe and we’re here with Rachel Bacci, the recipe creator, along with Kim McDevitt of Power Packs to have a taste!

Vegetarian BBQ:

-2 can Black Beans or Pinto Beans

-1 cup Barbecue Sauce

-1/2 cup chopped Green Pepper

-1/2 cup chopped Onion

Add onion and peppers to skillet with oil. Sauté for 3 min until onions are translucent and fragrance is developing. Drain and rinse the cans of beans, add to skillet along with BBQ sauce.

Mix together until thoroughly heated about 10 minutes.

Serve along with rice or on hamburger buns and enjoy!!

This meal costs, on average, only $4.50!

Learn more recipes online at PowerPacksProject.org