Police ID 2 who died in crash near Waynesboro

Published:

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the names of a driver and passenger who died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County.

Joe L. Adams and Shawnya Robinson-Wilson, 45, both of Waynesboro, died when a 2016 Nissan Rogue crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Robinson-Wilson, Adams’ passenger in the SUV, apparently was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, state police said. Both died at the scene.

The crash occurred in the 7700 block of Wayne Highway in Quincy Township around 3 p.m.

A 42-year-old Chambersburg man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Two people died after a second two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Guilford Township, near Chambersburg.

 

