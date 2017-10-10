Over the Edge comes to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City officials and community members going over the edge, rappelling down Market Square Plaza this Friday.

Over the Edge raises money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters. You have to raise at least $1,000 before dropping 18 stories.

The Harrisburg police and fire departments will also race down the building.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse hopes the event inspires more people to mentor.

“Big Brothers, Big Sisters does great work in Harrisburg, but also in the region. I am very upset that there are over 50 people on that Dauphin County wait list, just simply waiting for a mentor,” said Papenfuse.

So far, 60 people have raised enough funds to rappel down.

There are still 70 spots available.

