Outlet converters sold at Home Depot recalled

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Outlet converters sold at Home Depot have been recalled because they pose shock and fire hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the converters made by Ningbo Litesun Electric have front outlet prongs that are not configured correctly, which results in reverse polarity when the plugs are inserted into an outlet.

The company has received one report of a person who was shocked while using an outlet converter.

The 15-amp triplex outlet converters, also known as taps, have model number LA-05 and UPC 818897010121. They were sold from February through July for about $5.

The safety commission said people should stop using the outlet converters and contact Home Depot for a full refund.

 

 

