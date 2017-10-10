One person stabbed in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment near the intersection of South Prince and East Orange streets in Shippensburg.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.

His condition is not known.

Police say a 52-year-old man who is involved in the stabbing and a 58-year-old woman who is a witness are both cooperating.

They say this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

