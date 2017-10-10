One person stabbed in Shippensburg

Shippensburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened Monday night just after 10:00, at an apartment near the intersection of South Prince Street and East Orange Street in Shippensburg.
Police say the victim, a 58-year-old man was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.
His condition is not known.
Police say a 52-year-old man was involved in the stabbing and a 58-year-old woman who was a witness are both cooperating.
They say this is an isolated incident.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
