Nursing home loses license after patient wanders away, dies

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – State regulators have yanked the license of a Pennsylvania nursing home for “gross incompetence” followed the death of a 77-year-old Alzheimer’s patient who wandered away from the home.

Audrey Penn’s body was found in a roadside ditch in Lower Macungie Township, near Allentown, nearly a month after she was reported missing from Woodland Terrace at the Oaks nursing home.

LehighValleyLive.com reports the Department of Human Services revoked the home’s license on Friday.

The agency says that on the morning of Penn’s Aug. 23 disappearance, a staffer noticed she wasn’t in her room but waited 90 minutes before alerting a supervisor and starting a search. The report says Penn, identified as “Resident 1,” had a history of trying to leave the home’s secure dementia unit.

The home said in a statement to WFMZ-TV that it’s planning to appeal.

