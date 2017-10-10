Middletown man accused of sexually abusing teen

Published:
Christopher Rao-Mueller (2015 photo from Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Middletown man has been arrested for sexually abusing a teenage girl for nearly three years.

Christopher Rao-Mueller, 21, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

State police in Lykens said the sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred at a Wayne Township address between March 2014 and January 2017, when the girl was 14 to 17 years old.

Rao-Mueller was also found to be non-compliant in a previous sexual assault case from 2014, police said in a news release.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.

