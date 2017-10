MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a Dauphin County man wanted for a robbery and stabbing last week.

Lower Swatara Township police say they have an active arrest warrant for Emilio Navarro.

Navarro, 18, of Middletown, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault for an incident Oct. 2.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 717-939-0463 or 717-558-6900.