Man wanted for firing shots into bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of firing a gun into a bar.

The incident happened Oct. 1 around 11 p.m. at Bill’s Café in the 2300 block of Derry Street.

Police spoke with a manager who said an employee of his asked the suspect to leave, which led to a brief altercation before the suspect was removed.

After he was removed from the bar, the suspect came back inside and fired several rounds, police said.

No one was injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as being 20-30 years old. He has short, curly hair and is about 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds.

Police believe the suspect left the scene in an older, white Jeep.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3170.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

