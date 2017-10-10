Man arrested after displaying gun at bar, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police chased a man and arrested him following an overnight incident at a bar.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to Piccolo Cafe in the 200 block of South 17th Street after a report that a man displayed a handgun.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect and later saw him in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, according to a release from police.

The suspect, Tommy Lee Phillips, is accused of fleeing and pulling a firearm out of his waistband at one point during a foot pursuit that went between houses and through rear yards.

Police say they detained Phillips, 30, in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street, but he did not have a handgun on his person at that time. Officers then retraced the suspect’s path and found a bag containing crack cocaine, an empty holster and a handgun stolen out of Derry Township.

No injuries were reported by police.

Phillips, of Harrisburg, was taken to Dauphin County Prison and is charged with illegal firearm possession, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 19.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.