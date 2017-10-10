Ivanka Trump focuses efforts on tax overhaul fight

The Associated Press Published:
Ivanka Trump
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, photo, Ivanka Trump applauds during the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report release at the State Department in Washington. Ivanka Trump has been vocal in using her White House role to advocate for women. But when President Donald Trump lobbed a demeaning attack on a female news anchor on Twitter this week, his daughter and senior adviser kept quiet. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ivanka Trump now must defend the family-focused tax credit she got included in the Republican tax overhaul proposal. Now comes the biggest political challenge of her time in Washington.

The White House adviser and first daughter is lobbying on Capitol Hill to make sure an expansion of the current $1,000 child tax credit stays in the tax plan and that it’s big enough to matter. Then there’s the added hurdle of getting the overall tax plan over the finish line – anything but a sure bet.

Trump has been wooing lawmakers and conservative advocacy groups and is expected to make her case in public as well, as part of a coordinated White House push for the tax overhaul.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s