Harrisburg firefighters honor fallen lieutenant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire held their annual fire awards Tuesday.

Dozens of firefighters and first responders were honored for saving people’s lives.

The department also honored fallen Lt. Dennis Devoe, who died earlier this year while responding to a fatal fire. He was allegedly struck by a drunk driver.

The Bureau of Fire and the Pennsylvania Fire Museum honored Devoe by placing his name on the Memorial Wall.

The fire department also gave an award to the Harrisburg Police Department for their continued support and collaboration.

