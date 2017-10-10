Gov. Wolf urges ban on rapid-fire devices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he supports legislation to ban rapid-fire devices for semi-automatic firearms.

The legislation introduced by state Reps. Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery) and Dom Costa (D-Allegheny) and state Sen. Pat Browne (R-Lehigh) would add “multi-burst trigger activators” to the state’s list of offensive weapons.

Banned devices would include binary triggers, devices that fire one round when the trigger is pulled and a second round when the trigger is released, and bump stocks like those used in the Las Vegas shooting.

“Bipartisan legislators are rightfully sounding the alarm that these devices should not be legal in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a statement Tuesday. “Given the bipartisan nature, this should be commonsense for the General Assembly to swiftly pass to protect Pennsylvanians.”

“The massacre in Las Vegas was made worse by the shooter’s ability to fire his military-grade weapons more rapidly at concertgoers and police,” the Democratic governor added. “We can take a commonsense step to protect citizens and law enforcement by banning these unnecessary and dangerous accessories.”

Pennsylvania’s definition of offensive weapons already includes machine guns and sawed-off shotguns.