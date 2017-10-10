Ex-Penn State athletic director released from jail

Former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley (WHTM File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail.

Curley, 63, was released from the Centre County Jail on Oct. 3, according to court records. He is now serving four months of house arrest with electronic monitoring for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case.

Curley was sentenced to seven to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors said he failed to properly investigate a complaint that Sandusky abused a boy in a locker room shower.

Curley’s sentence called for three months of incarceration followed by four months of house arrest and two years of probation. He reported to the jail on July 15.

Former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz also pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to 6-23 months in jail. He finished his two months of incarceration in September and is also serving four months of house arrest followed by two years of probation.

