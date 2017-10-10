Elizabethtown man charged for marijuana, pills

Ryan J. Hummel (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged after police found nearly two pounds of marijuana during a raid on his home.

Ryan J. Hummel, 21, of Elizabethtown, also had more than 1,000 prescription pills and THC wax, the district attorney’s office said. THC is the active component of marijuana.

Hummel is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

He posted $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

