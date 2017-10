HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 322 in Swatara Township.

The westbound vehicle crashed into a tree in the center median just west of the Penhar Drive overpass around 12:30 p.m., township police said.

The person’s name was not immediately released.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.