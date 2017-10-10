Deadly crash shuts down PA Turnpike

Franklin County, PA (WHTM) – One person is dead after a crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County.

It happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning between the Willow Hill and Blue Mountain exchanges.

The victim was a construction worker .We’re told the worker was operating a piece of equipment when it was struck by a passenger car.

Two people in that vehicle were air lifted to the hospital.

The crash is blocking all Eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

