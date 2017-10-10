Cousins plead guilty to roles in 2015 robbery, killing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Delaware men have pleaded guilty to their roles in a 2015 robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a man in Lancaster Township.

Rashan A. Ross, 28, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, theft and conspiracy in exchange for a 15-to-30-year prison sentence. His cousin, 25-year-old Kareem D. Ross pleaded guilty to robbery, conspiracy, and theft in exchange for a 5¼ -to-11-year prison term, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Both were charged in connection with the September 2015 shooting of Jared Weaver. The 19-year-old was killed during a drug deal in a parking lot in the 1000 block of East King Street in September 2015.