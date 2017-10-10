10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. TRUMP-CORKER FEUD DEEPENS GOP DIVISIONS

Republican Sen. Bob Corker’s sharp criticism of the president — and Trump’s rebuke — further undermine the GOP’s ability to work on a major tax overhaul.

2. ‘IT WAS LIKE ARMAGEDDON WAS ON’

Northern California resident Mike Turpen describes the raging wildfires that leave at least 10 dead and burn 1,500 homes and businesses across Sonoma’s wine country.

3. WHY MOGUL’S DOWNFALL COULD BE MOMENT OF RECKONING

Hollywood finds itself in a crisis after sex harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein draw attention to a shadowy corner of the movie business.

4. NOBEL WINNER HUMANIZES ECONOMICS

Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business wins the Nobel economics prize for documenting how people’s behavior doesn’t conform to rational economic models.

5. EPA PLANS TO KILL COAL PLANT EMISSIONS RULES

But some left-leaning states and environmental groups are joining forces to fight the Trump administration’s push to override the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

6. GUNMAN IN LAS VEGAS MASSACRE HAD ESCAPE PLAN

The shooter stockpiled his car with explosives and had personal protection gear to flee the massacre scene, officials say.

7. HOW GENE THERAPY COULD GIVE THE GIFT OF SIGHT

The FDA will consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy that improves vision for people with hereditary blindness.

8. MEXICO QUAKE EXPOSES FAULTY CONSTRUCTION

Several prominent engineers say structurally weak concrete floors and columns may have contributed to the collapse of dozens of buildings in the Sept. 19 disaster.

9. WHO GETS SUSPENDED FOR BREAKING SOCIAL MEDIA RULES

ESPN takes anchor Jemele Hill off the air for two weeks for tweeting political statements.

10. ASTROS ADVANCE TO ALCS

Houston rallies past the Red Sox 5-4 in a deciding Game 4 to reach the AL Championship Series.