Woman injured man during shower fight, police say

By Published:
Abigail G. Geiger (Northern Lancaster County Regional Police)

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is charged in an attack that left a man hospitalized with injuries to his genitals, police said.

Abigail G. Geiger, 22, of Lititz, was charged last week with simple assault.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said they were called to Geiger’s home Sept. 19 after a nearby resident reported a loud confrontation.

Police said the man had fled the home and was being treated at a hospital for injuries suffered to his genitals during an attack.

According to written statements from both parties, there was a verbal exchange that escalated into a physical confrontation, all taking place in the bathroom shower, police said.

