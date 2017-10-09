Third state lawmaker to run for Murphy’s congressional seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A third Republican state lawmaker is running for a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional seat that’s being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.

Fourth-term Rep. Rick Saccone of Allegheny County said Sunday night he’s suspending his U.S. Senate campaign to run for the 18th District seat.

Murphy told House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gov. Tom Wolf that he’s resigning Oct. 21.

State Sens. Guy Reschenthaler of Allegheny County and Kim Ward of Westmoreland County are also running. Three Democrats had previously filed to challenge Murphy.

Wolf must schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Murphy’s two-year term. Next year’s primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.