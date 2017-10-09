Steady rain this morning, more rain chances later this week

The remnants from Nate are right on time this morning and will bring Central PA steady rain through the morning and into the first part of the afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely be between 1-2″, which is totally manageable for the region given the recent dry spell, and in fact will be very beneficial. If you have the day off for Columbus Day, this afternoon should be drier to head outdoors if necessary. The bulk of moisture will fall this morning. It will be a humid and breezy day too with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds and very muggy conditions. Overnight lows will be warmer than average high temperatures for this time of year! Keep the A/C pumped as temperatures will stay in the upper 60s tonight.

Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies and another warm afternoon. A fast moving disturbance brings more clouds and the opportunity for scattered showers on Wednesday. We also see a return to seasonable, cooler conditions for Wednesday through Friday. The difference for Thursday and Friday will be a strong easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean locking in the clouds and damp weather, including areas of drizzle. Next weekend looks drier with another big warm-up on tap!