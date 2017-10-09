Shippensburg School District holding emergency drill

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An emergency response drill is being held at Shippensburg Area Middle School Monday morning.

Because of the drill people in the area may see police and other emergency response vehicles.

Portions of Eberly Drive will be shut down during the drill, which runs from 7AM until noon.

Administrators debated about continuing with the drill after a district coach was killed in the Las Vegas shootings.  Bill Wolfe Jr. was a wrestling coach for Shippensburg schools and a victim of the mass shootings.

District leaders decided to go through with the drill saying the shootings reinforced the need to be prepared.

Students will not be in the building as they do not have classes Monday. Counseling services will be available for staff.

