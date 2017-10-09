Sherman Valley Heritage Annual Tractor and Car Show

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-oriented event with good food, friendly people, and all the beauty of fall scenery, head on out to the Sherman Valley Heritage Truck and Car Show this weekend (Oct 13-15)!

Looking to display your prized tractor? There’s no preregistration for items that people wish to display, such as antique cars, tractors, lawn tractors, and farm machinery.

The event will take place at Blain Picnic Grounds outside Blain, PA from 8am Friday the 13th until 3:30 pm Sunday the 15th.