Sherman Valley Heritage Annual Tractor and Car Show

By Published:

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-oriented event with good food, friendly people, and all the beauty of  fall scenery, head on out to the Sherman Valley Heritage Truck and Car Show this weekend (Oct 13-15)!

Looking to display your prized tractor? There’s no preregistration for items that people wish to display, such as antique cars, tractors, lawn tractors, and farm machinery.

The event will take place at Blain Picnic Grounds outside Blain, PA from 8am Friday the 13th until 3:30 pm Sunday the 15th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s