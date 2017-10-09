President Trump to visit Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump will visit the Harrisburg area on Wednesday afternoon.

The event at a still undisclosed location is by invitation only. We’re told President Trump is expected to speak about his tax reform plan near Harrisburg International Airport.

David Black, President and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, says the White House reached out to them and told them they could invite 50 people.

“We sent it out to our boards and our government relations committee and board members,” Black said. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s not going to be a small event, not a roundtable, but not a 10,000 person rally either. It’s going to be more focused on a specific topic, so I think it will be a good opportunity for our members to hear firsthand from the president himself about what’s going on and what lies ahead when it comes to tax reform.”

Trump’s proposal calls for a change from seven tax brackets to three: 12 percent, 25 percent, and 35 percent. Corporations would see their top tax rate cut from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Why will the discussion take place in central Pennsylvania?

“It’s important that we realize Harrisburg is getting on the radar more. We’re a growing part of Pennsylvania,” Black said. “Pennsylvania was key in the President’s election win last fall. Also, we are a swing state, so a lot of people pay attention to what goes on in Pennsylvania.”

“It’s an easy location for him to get to from Washington,” he added. “As most people know, Air Force One does touch-and-goes from Harrisburg International all the time; they’re familiar with it. It’s just a perfect venue and we’re happy to have this president, or quite frankly any president come visit us. It brings a little stature to the region, lets people know where we are and focuses a light on Harrisburg.”

