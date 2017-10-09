Poll finds low approval ratings for Wolf, Casey, Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll shows Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will have to win over Pennsylvania voters if they want to win reelection next year.

The survey conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research for ABC27 News found just 35 percent of voters believe Wolf has done his job as governor well enough to deserve reelection. Fifty percent said it’s time to give the job to someone else.

Only 27 percent said Casey deserves reelection, while 46 percent said a new person deserves the chance.

Voters were also asked if they approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as President. Thirty-seven percent said they did, while 53 percent said they did not.

The telephone poll of 741 likely voters was conducted Sept. 20–29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.