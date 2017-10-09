Police seek shoe thief who was caught on camera

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for help to identify a woman who stole several pairs of shoes from a Lancaster County outlet store.

They said she was seen on surveillance video as she concealed four pairs of shoes totaling over $200 at the Famous Footwear Outlet on Tanger Boulevard last Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Nikolaus at 717-291-4676.