Police seek identity of woman in case of wallet theft, credit card fraud

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are asking for the public’s help to identify someone as they investigate a wallet theft and credit card fraud.

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, a wallet was stolen Thursday at the Panera Bread at Delco Market Place in the 1100 block of Carlisle Road.

A card from the stolen was then used at the Target in the 2200 block of York Crossing Drive, police said.

Anyone able to identify the woman from the photos provided by police is asked to contact Officer Joshua Sefchick by calling 717-792-9514 or emailing jsefchick@wmtwp.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.