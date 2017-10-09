Police investigate sexting at Susquenita High School

By Published:

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking students and parents for information as they investigate a sexting incident at Susquenita High School.

School administrators discovered on Sept. 19 that students were transmitting sexually explicit images of another student on cell phones and the social media site Instagram, state police in Newport said in a news release Monday.

Any parents or students with further information are asked to call school administration or the Newport station at 717-567-3110.

