Pedestrian injured in hit-run crash in Lower Paxton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a hit-run driver who injured a pedestrian in Lower Paxton Township.

Witnesses reported the pedestrian walked out into traffic Saturday around 9:20 p.m. and was struck by a southbound driver on Colonial Road at Elmerton Avenue. The motorist failed to stop and render aid, township police said in a news release Monday.

The man was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan that went west on Jonestown Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.