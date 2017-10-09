No charges for man who asked about Sen. Toomey’s daughter

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A man who was removed from a televised town hall for asking Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania an unsettling question about his daughter won’t be charged.

District Attorney John Morganelli says Simon Radecki’s question was inappropriate but within the bounds of free speech.

Radecki was picked ahead of time to be one of Toomey’s questioners at the Aug. 31 event. When it was his turn, he went off-script and asked Toomey to “confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped.”

Bethlehem police removed him from the stage and initially told Radecki he faced summary charges.

Radecki said later he was trying to ask Toomey a hypothetical question about his position on an Obama administration program that shielded young immigrants from deportation, many of whom were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.