Man charged with assaulting, threatening woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Paxton Township man was arrested after he assaulted a woman at his home Saturday night, police said.

Scott Cooper, 37, is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

Township police said they were called to Cooper’s home for a domestic dispute. Cooper’s girlfriend told officers she was physically assaulted by Cooper during an argument.

She said Cooper threw her to the ground and placed his hands on her neck, which caused her to have difficulty breathing. She said he also threatened to shoot her with a pistol he keeps inside the home.

The woman had injuries that were consistent with the assault she described, police said.

Cooper was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 bail.