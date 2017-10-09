Man charged in 2 bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man arrested for a bank robbery near Mechanicsburg has been charged with a second holdup near Harrisburg.

Christopher L. Mortorff, 42, of East Berlin, is accused of robbing a bank in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road on Thursday, Susquehanna Township police said.

Mortorff was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he robbed the Fulton Bank in the 6520 Carlisle Pike. In that incident, Silver Spring Township police said he demanded cash and he placed a loaded round of ammunition on the bank teller’s desk. No weapon was displayed.

He fled the bank in a maroon Kia Sportage. Police said they spotted the SUV and stopped Mortorff on Route 114 just before Interstate 81.

He was charged with robbery and related offenses and placed in Cumberland County Prison on $300,000 bail.

Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank on Allentown Boulevard that also occurred Thursday.

An image of the suspect released by the police department bears a striking resemblance to a surveillance photo released by Susquehanna Township police, but court records indicate that Mortorff has not yet been charged in that robbery.

