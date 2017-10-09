How to train your brain to respond in emergencies

When seconds count, help is minutes away. If you’re coming up with a game plan once you realize your life is in danger, you’re already too late.

Security expert John Sancenito from Information Network Associates, Inc. (INA) talks to Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. HIlaire for this week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast, On Deadline. They outline ways to protect yourself and your family during an active shooter situation, the complexity of the gun control debate in the United States, and simple steps we can take right now to train our brains to respond quickly and effectively during emergencies.

