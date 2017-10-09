Harrisburg shelter to open overnight this winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are more than 400 homeless people in Harrisburg. Downtown Daily Bread serves around 90 of them a day and has plans to provide overnight shelter for 30 to 40 this winter.

“It’s hard to account for everyone, so those numbers are constantly moving. It is a problem, it is a problem,” said Anne Guenin of Downtown Daily Bread.

For decades, the mission has been helping the homeless in Harrisburg with food, clothes, and counseling. It is extending hours to help even more people.

Downtown Daily Bread is opening an overnight winter shelter. It will operate from Dec. 1 to March 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The change comes after the Bethesda Mission said it would have a limited number of beds this season.

“We’re looking at a deficit in the city of maybe 30 or so beds. So Downtown Daily Bread, for this winter, will be providing those beds,” Guenin said.

The organization will hire four people part-time to operate the night shelter. It is also accepting cash donations to run the shelter, with help from local faith-based groups.