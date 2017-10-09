Great pumpkins! Grower wins trifecta of giant food titles

In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo provided by Susan Jutras, Joe Jutras stands with his world record breaking, 2,118-pound squash, following a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren, R.I. Jutras has become the first grower in the world to achieve a trifecta in the three most competitive categories in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods, having broken world records for largest pumpkin, longest gourd and now, heaviest squash. (Susan Jutras via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island grower is the first in the world to achieve a trifecta in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods, setting world records for heaviest pumpkin, longest long gourd and heaviest squash.

Joe Jutras (JOO’-tras) accomplished the feat when he smashed the giant squash record by growing one that weighed more than a ton. His green squash tipped the scales at 2,118 pounds (960 kilograms) during a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday.

The 62-year-old retired cabinet maker from Scituate becomes the first to break world records in the three most competitive categories.

He has been working on the goal for a decade, since winning the longest gourd title in 2006 and largest pumpkin the following year.

Jutras says it’s taken a lot of hard work.

